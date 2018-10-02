Lawyer tells court Dros rape suspect was assaulted by police
Nicholas Ninow is accused of raping a seven-year-old girl at a Dros restaurant in the capital in September.
JOHANNESBURG - The lawyer representing the Dros rape suspect has told the Pretoria Magistrates Court that his client was assaulted by police at the Silverton station shortly after being arrested.
The child was attacked in the bathroom at the family restaurant and Ninow was arrested shortly afterwards.
The 20-year-old made a brief appearance in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.
He is facing several charges, including rape, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of drugs.
#DrosRape Struggles outside the courtroom as more people want to get in. Application currently being heard for cameras to be allowed in. CE pic.twitter.com/qKf3hSU1xG— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 2, 2018
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has indicated to the court that it will be sourcing Ninow’s cellphone records, as well as requested that his device be confiscated.
“As the State, we’ll be bringing applications where we feel there’s a need to do so in order to strengthen the investigation,” says NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.
An application was also brought forward by the media to record the court proceedings.
The court has ruled that pictures of Ninow may be taken in court, but recording may not be taken.
The matter has been postponed to November, and Ninow will remain in custody.
#DrosRape Various political parties and organizations have gathered outside court. CE pic.twitter.com/H21oFpE1Vi— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 2, 2018
#DrosRape The accused sat in the dock for a few minutes before being escorted out. CE pic.twitter.com/qdlVinxFw1— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 2, 2018
