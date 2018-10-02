Popular Topics
Lawyer tells court Dros rape suspect was assaulted by police

Nicholas Ninow is accused of raping a seven-year-old girl at a Dros restaurant in the capital in September.

Nicholas Ninow, who is accused of raping a seven-year-old girl, is led away after making an appearance at the Pretoria Magistrates Court on 2 October 2018. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
Nicholas Ninow, who is accused of raping a seven-year-old girl, is led away after making an appearance at the Pretoria Magistrates Court on 2 October 2018. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The lawyer representing the Dros rape suspect has told the Pretoria Magistrates Court that his client was assaulted by police at the Silverton station shortly after being arrested.

Nicholas Ninow is accused of raping a seven-year-old girl at a Dros restaurant in the capital in September.

The child was attacked in the bathroom at the family restaurant and Ninow was arrested shortly afterwards.

The 20-year-old made a brief appearance in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.

He is facing several charges, including rape, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of drugs.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has indicated to the court that it will be sourcing Ninow’s cellphone records, as well as requested that his device be confiscated.

“As the State, we’ll be bringing applications where we feel there’s a need to do so in order to strengthen the investigation,” says NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

An application was also brought forward by the media to record the court proceedings.

The court has ruled that pictures of Ninow may be taken in court, but recording may not be taken.

The matter has been postponed to November, and Ninow will remain in custody.

