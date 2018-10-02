KZN man who called Ramaphosa the K-word ordered to undergo mental evaluation

Kessie Nair appeared in the Verulam Magistrate Court on Tuesday morning after his arrest two weeks ago.

DURBAN - The man who referred to President Cyril Ramaphosa using the K-word has been ordered to undergo mental evaluation at an institution in Pietermaritzburg.

In a video that went viral, Nair called for Ramaphosa to be charged for high treason, saying he’s the source of the country’s high crime rate, poverty, and poor healthcare.

The Durban businessman previously served six years in prison for corruption.

WARNING: Video contains strong and offensive language

Durban businessman Kessie Nair posted a video of himself on Facebook attacking President Cyril Ramaphosa and referring to him as a k*****. This is not freedom of speech, it’s racist and vile rhetoric aimed at degrading black South Africans. Send these scumbags to prison. pic.twitter.com/l3FqbIndVd — Siphamandla (@Sowellnomics) September 19, 2018

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)