Kim Kardashian West ‘embarrassed’ by Kanye West’s pro-Trump rant

The 41-year-old rapper landed himself in hot water over the weekend when he went on a rant about President Donald Trump - whom he has supported since he won the 2016 presidential election - during his appearance on Saturday Night Live but, although his wife was shocked by his behaviour, she’s reportedly promised she’ll stick by him “no matter what” because he’s entitled to his opinion.

A source told People.com: “Having all this backlash against West is embarrassing for her and her family, but she will never say that. She supports West through and through and truly thinks her husband is entitled to his own opinion.”

However, that doesn’t mean the couple - who have three children North (5), Saint (2) and Chicago, eight months, together - won’t have a war of words behind closed doors as Kardashian West recently admitted they once rowed over a plaster.

Speaking to her sister Khloe on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, she said: “I go, ‘Oh look, North has Jesus band-aids. Put on a Jesus band-aid’. And he was like, 'I’ve slaved around the world making clothes for you to make sure that you find the best outfit, and you let me go out wearing a Jesus band-aid!’

“He said I should have gotten a skin colour band-aid. So I’m running around to find three f**king different coloured band-aids when I have three kids to look after.”

And that wasn’t the only minor issue that turned into a huge fight for the couple as Kardashian West (37) also revealed they had rowed over her Instagram feed.

She told her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian: “He wanted to me post six Polaroids from that shoot that I posted - those nude pictures. But I posted one from the beach. He wanted them to all match up and be all from the motel. That’s what the f---ing fight was! I’m like, ‘I like the beach one.’ He’s like, ‘No, you don’t understand, I see the vision!’“

And the All Day hitmaker continued to argue against his wife - even after she said she had to promote her fragrance line.

She explained: “He’s like, ‘F--k your fragrance for one day. You need six motels ones. Why’d you post the beach one? You’ve got to delete the beach one.’

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, I can’t sit here and organise my Instagram with you. Who cares about this?’ He’s like, ‘I care, trust me.’ He’s always right in the end, but I’m just like, it’s my Instagram - you can’t tell me what to post.”