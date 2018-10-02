JP Smith: Where is this bottomless supply of weapons coming from?

City of Cape Town’s Safety and Security mayco member JP Smith says the city’s metro police daily crime operations are done in response to tip-offs from community members, as well as ward councillors.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town’s Safety and Security mayco member JP Smith says its gang and drug task team is yielding results from its anti-crime operations.

The team visited Manenberg and Hanover Park where they managed to confiscate an illegal firearm.

“We are taking guns off the street almost daily these days. So, the question remains where are all these guns coming from? Where is this bottomless supply of weapons coming from?”

