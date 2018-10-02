Grabouw groups to protest against 'poor service' at Helderberg Hospital
The Western Cape health MEC is looking into the allegations following a complaint from the Grabouw Civic Association’s chairperson, John Michaels.
CAPE TOWN - The Grabouw Civic Association is planning a protest against alleged poor service at the Helderberg Hospital, in Somerset West.
The Western Cape Health MEC is looking into the allegations following a complaint from the association's chairperson, John Michaels.
Michaels claims that he saw a sick elderly woman pass away in front of him last week after hospital staff allegedly ignored her call for help.
“We are busy planning a march now, as the Grabouw Civic and the Khoisan defiance campaign together, we are planning a big march and we want more than 10,000 people at that march.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
Snow warning: Extreme weather conditions expected from Wednesday
-
Manhunt launched after cash heist at CT mall
-
#DrosRape suspect denied bail, case postponed to 1 November
-
Man accused of raping girl (7) at Dros restaurant to appear in court
-
ANC to talk to Mbeki & Zuma about their remarks on land reform, state capture
-
#DrosRape: Motorists urged to avoid Pretoria CBD
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.