Grabouw groups to protest against 'poor service' at Helderberg Hospital

The Western Cape health MEC is looking into the allegations following a complaint from the Grabouw Civic Association’s chairperson, John Michaels.

CAPE TOWN - The Grabouw Civic Association is planning a protest against alleged poor service at the Helderberg Hospital, in Somerset West.

The Western Cape Health MEC is looking into the allegations following a complaint from the association's chairperson, John Michaels.

Michaels claims that he saw a sick elderly woman pass away in front of him last week after hospital staff allegedly ignored her call for help.

“We are busy planning a march now, as the Grabouw Civic and the Khoisan defiance campaign together, we are planning a big march and we want more than 10,000 people at that march.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)