Golden Arrow bus services to review fares if fuel hikes continue

CAPE TOWN - Public transport costs will eventually be affected by the latest fuel price increase on Wednesday.

Golden Arrow Bus Services says it may have to review its fares if fuel prices continue to rise.

Spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said: “Fuel constitutes one of the main costs of our business, and rising fuel costs, unfortunately, do have a negative impact on our ability to keep our prices down. An adjustment will only be implemented unless it’s completely unavoidable and after due process has been followed.”

Petrol is going up between 99 cents and R1 a litre, while you'll have to fork out R1.24 more for a litre of diesel.

From Wednesday, paraffin will cost you R1.04 more, while LP gas is going up R1.79 a kilogramme.