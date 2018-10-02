Gift of the Givers to send 2 aid teams to Indonesia following earthquake

The organisation will send a team of 15 south Africans while two other volunteers based abroad will meet the team on the ground in Indonesia.

JOHANNESBURG - Disaster relief foundation Gift of the Givers will send the first of two teams to Indonesia on Wednesday to assist the survivors of the earthquake and tsunami that claimed more than 1,200 lives.

Founder Imtiaz Sooliman said: “This is a search and rescue team with a small medical component to assist in small medical interventions. They will help find bodies, and those who are still alive [and] prepare the pathway for other teams to come if necessary.”

Another Gift of the Givers team consisting of medical professionals will be sent to that country, once the first team assesses the situation.

Friday’s 7.5 magnitude earthquake triggered a tsunami with waves of up to six meters high.

The country’s national disaster agency says nearly 200,000 people have been displaced and are in urgent need of help.

Sooliman added: “If anyone wants to support the campaign, they are welcome to call our toll-free number 0800 786 911 or visit our website. But the best is our Facebook page, to see everything that is going on there.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)