Gift of the Givers to send 2 aid teams to Indonesia following earthquake
The organisation will send a team of 15 south Africans while two other volunteers based abroad will meet the team on the ground in Indonesia.
JOHANNESBURG - Disaster relief foundation Gift of the Givers will send the first of two teams to Indonesia on Wednesday to assist the survivors of the earthquake and tsunami that claimed more than 1,200 lives.
The organisation will send a team of 15 south Africans while two other volunteers based abroad will meet the team on the ground in Indonesia.
Founder Imtiaz Sooliman said: “This is a search and rescue team with a small medical component to assist in small medical interventions. They will help find bodies, and those who are still alive [and] prepare the pathway for other teams to come if necessary.”
Another Gift of the Givers team consisting of medical professionals will be sent to that country, once the first team assesses the situation.
Friday’s 7.5 magnitude earthquake triggered a tsunami with waves of up to six meters high.
The country’s national disaster agency says nearly 200,000 people have been displaced and are in urgent need of help.
Sooliman added: “If anyone wants to support the campaign, they are welcome to call our toll-free number 0800 786 911 or visit our website. But the best is our Facebook page, to see everything that is going on there.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in World
-
Police fire tear gas, water cannon to break up farmers' protest
-
Body found inside plane days after it ditched into Pacific lagoon
-
World’s best universities
-
Man guilty of Britain’s ‘biggest fraud’ to be deported to Ghana
-
Melania Trump carves solo path in Africa visit
-
[WATCH] Daniels shares XXX details of alleged Trump affair in book
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.