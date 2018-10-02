[GALLERY] Westbury tense ahead of Bheki Cele visit
Thomas Holder & Louise McAuliffe | Police Minister Bheki Cele is due to visit Westbury today where residents have been venting their anger at high crime levels since last week when a woman was shot dead and her niece wounded.
