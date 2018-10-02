EFF accuses Nene of being captured by Guptas, demands he steps down

The party says Nhlanhla Nene's relationship with the controversial family before his first term as finance minister is questionable and it wants him to come clean on alleged agreements he had with them.

The party says Nene's relationship with the controversial family before his first term as finance minister is questionable and it wants him to come clean on alleged agreements he had with them.

The EFF wrote a letter to the minister earlier this year, asking him about his association with the family.

The finance minister is expected to give a testimony at the state capture inquiry on Wednesday where he is expected to shed light on when and how his path crossed with the Guptas.

The EFF’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi says his party understands the relationship was based on corruption and wants Nene to step down after he presents his side of the state capture story.

“He has been part of the rise and capture of the Gupta family of state resources and state deals.”

"We warned you about Nhlanhla Nene" CIC @Julius_S_Malema pic.twitter.com/9uVjwA7pru — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) October 1, 2018

Ndlozi says the EFF is aware of many other dodgy dealings and what he calls “dark secrets” that compromise Nene, and the political party will reveal all if the minister does not voluntarily resign.

Statement on Nhlanhla Nene’s intention to reveal his connections to the Guptas. pic.twitter.com/Yea46FyvjF — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) October 2, 2018

This is in stark contrast to the tweet from EFF’s official Twitter account earlier this year when Nene was appointed as the new finance minister.

In the tweet, the party said: “Nevertheless, we welcome changes in finance; the appointment of Nhlanhla Nene is a reaffirmation of confidence in black and African leadership.”

Nevertheless, we welcome changes in finance; the appointment of Nhlanhla Nene is a reaffirmation of confidence in black and African leadership. #CabinetReshuffle — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) February 26, 2018

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)