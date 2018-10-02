Durban craft brewery launches SA's first cannabis beer

Andre Schubert, operations director at Poison City Brewing, says Durban Poison Cannabis Lager is a light premium beer.

JOHANNESBURG - There is more good news on the marijuana front as a Durban-based craft brewery has started making and selling a cannabis lager.

This is after the Constitutional Court ruled that the private use of marijuana is legalised in South Africa.

“We always wanted to bring out a beer that would contain cannabis because we have always known about the link between hops and cannabis."

The lager contains no THC (the primary psychoactive ingredient in cannabis that delivers the ‘high’) but is brewed with hemp oil that creates a distinctive and refreshing flavour.

Schubert says the beer is available and popular in Durban and Johannesburg.

“There are many restaurants serving it, mostly in Joburg and Durban.”

The operations director added that his colleague is in the US presenting this beer for the first time.