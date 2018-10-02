DrosRape suspect remanded in custody, case postponed to 1 November

[LISTEN] Adrian Lackay: There’s vindictiveness to Moyane’s legal tactics
The 20-year-old made a brief appearance in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.
PRETORIA - The man accused of raping a seven-year-old child at the Dros restaurant in Silverton will remain in custody after his case was postponed until 1 November.
Twenty-year-old Nicholas Ninow made a brief appearance in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.
He is facing several charges, including rape, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of drugs.
#DrosRape The accused sat in the dock for a few minutes before being escorted out. CE pic.twitter.com/qdlVinxFw1— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 2, 2018
More to follow.
