DrosRape suspect denied bail, case postponed to 1 November

JOHANNESBURG - The man accused of raping a seven-year-old child at the Dros restaurant in Silverton has been denied bail and will remain in custody until 1 November.

The 20-year-old made a brief appearance in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.

He is facing several charges, including rape, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of drugs.

