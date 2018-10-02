DrosRape: Motorists urged to avoid Pretoria CBD

The man accused of raping a seven-year-old girl at a Dros restaurant si expected to make his second court appearance.

JOHANNESBURG – Motorists are being urged to avoid the Pretoria CBD from this hour until 3 pm on Tuesday afternoon as the man accused of raping a seven-year-old girl at a Dros restaurant makes his second court appearance.

The 20-year-old is facing several charges including rape, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of drugs.

Police arrested the suspect two weeks ago after he was detained by members of the public at the Silverton branch after the alleged attack.

Civil rights organisations and political parties are also expected to demonstrate outside the Pretoria Magistrates Court demanding he be denied bail.

The Tshwane Metro Police Department’s Isaac Mahamba says motorists should avoid the area.

“The Frances Baard Street between Bosman and Sophie De Bruyn Street will be closed for traffic for the whole day.”

