Deadline extended & draft confirmed for T20 League

CAPE TOWN - Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed to EWN Sport that it has extended the expression of interest deadline for players keen on the new T20 League.

Players wanting to play in the competition initially had until Tuesday 2 October to apply, however, the deadline has now been pushed back to Friday.

There is a concern the new tournament will not be able to attract major international players to the competition, but CSA says it is content with the interest thus far.

“The interest has actually been very good. We’ve managed to retain quite a few of our marquee players and those will be communicated at a later stage when we announce the recruits.”

Another key date confirmed to EWN Sport was the player draft which is set for Wednesday 17 October.

CSA will also name the six venues where the new franchises will be based on Thursday 4 October, they are also hoping to announce the official names of the new franchises on the same day.

EWN Sport understands the host venues will be in Cape Town, Paarl, Pretoria, Johannesburg, Port Elizabeth and Durban.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)