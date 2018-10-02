Deadline extended & draft confirmed for T20 League
Players wanting to play in the competition initially had until Tuesday October 2 to apply, however, the deadline has now been pushed back to Friday.
CAPE TOWN - Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed to EWN Sport that it has extended the expression of interest deadline for players keen on the new T20 League.
Players wanting to play in the competition initially had until Tuesday 2 October to apply, however, the deadline has now been pushed back to Friday.
There is a concern the new tournament will not be able to attract major international players to the competition, but CSA says it is content with the interest thus far.
“The interest has actually been very good. We’ve managed to retain quite a few of our marquee players and those will be communicated at a later stage when we announce the recruits.”
Another key date confirmed to EWN Sport was the player draft which is set for Wednesday 17 October.
CSA will also name the six venues where the new franchises will be based on Thursday 4 October, they are also hoping to announce the official names of the new franchises on the same day.
EWN Sport understands the host venues will be in Cape Town, Paarl, Pretoria, Johannesburg, Port Elizabeth and Durban.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Sport
-
[WATCH] Thabo Nodada’s reaction to his Bafana Bafana call-up is everything!
-
Nevada woman sues soccer star Ronaldo for alleged sexual assault
-
Serena Williams’ daughter named after Australian Open
-
Bailey to lead Australia PM's XI against South Africa
-
Barca clash has special meaning for Spurs boss Pochettino
-
Louw added to Springbok squad for All Blacks
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.