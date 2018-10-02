Dave Chappelle coming to SA in November

Big Concerts announced on Tuesday that Chappelle will be performing in Durban, Johannesburg and Cape Town.

JOHANNESBURG – Renowned US stand-up comedian and actor Dave Chappelle is coming to South Africa in November and December.

Tickets will go on sale from 4 October.

He will be performing in three cities: