Dave Chappelle coming to SA in November
Big Concerts announced on Tuesday that Chappelle will be performing in Durban, Johannesburg and Cape Town.
JOHANNESBURG – Renowned US stand-up comedian and actor Dave Chappelle is coming to South Africa in November and December.
Big Concerts announced on Tuesday that Chappelle will be performing in Durban, Johannesburg and Cape Town.
Tickets will go on sale from 4 October.
.@DaveChappelle, renowned stand-up comedian & actor to perform in SA for the first time!!!— BIG Concerts (@BigConcerts) October 2, 2018
27 Nov 2018 @GrandwestSA
4 Dec 2018 @DurbanICC
5 Dec 2018 @MONTECASINOZA
Tickets go on sale Thurs 4 Oct at 9am. More info: https://t.co/3HiA9LJYyO #DaveChappelleSA #DaveChappelle
He will be performing in three cities:
Cape Town on 27 November 2018 at the Grand Arena, GrandWest.
Durban on 4 December 2018 at the Durban ICC.
Johannesburg on 5 December 2018 at Teatro at Montecasino.
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Kim Kardashian West ‘embarrassed’ by Kanye West’s pro-Trump rant
-
Prince Harry panics when he sees Queen Elizabeth
-
Beyoncé accused of witchcraft by ex-drummer
-
Cardi B surrenders to police after strip-club brawl
-
What is healthy ageing? And how can we achieve it?
-
Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for laser physics work
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.