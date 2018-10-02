Popular Topics
Dave Chappelle coming to SA in November

Big Concerts announced on Tuesday that Chappelle will be performing in Durban, Johannesburg and Cape Town.

FILE: US comedian and actor Dave Chappelle. Picture: AFP
FILE: US comedian and actor Dave Chappelle. Picture: AFP
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – Renowned US stand-up comedian and actor Dave Chappelle is coming to South Africa in November and December.

Big Concerts announced on Tuesday that Chappelle will be performing in Durban, Johannesburg and Cape Town.

Tickets will go on sale from 4 October.

He will be performing in three cities:

  • Cape Town on 27 November 2018 at the Grand Arena, GrandWest.

  • Durban on 4 December 2018 at the Durban ICC.

  • Johannesburg on 5 December 2018 at Teatro at Montecasino.

Timeline

