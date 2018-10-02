CT woman dies after being hit by train

Lesufi confirms hearing into hijab matter at top Joburg school postponed
A woman, believed to be in her 30s, has died after she was hit by a train at the Oosterzee station in Parow.
CAPE TOWN - A woman, believed to be in her 30s, has died after she was hit by a train at the Oosterzee station in Parow.
Her body was discovered on Monday afternoon.
ER24's Russel Meiring said paramedics, along with the Metro rescue service, arrived on the scene to find the body of a woman lying on the tracks.
“Paramedics assessed the woman and found that she had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for her and she was declared dead.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
