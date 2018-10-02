CT trains fires: Only 2 convictions in last 10 years, says Community Safety Dept
The Community Safety Department offered the reward to anyone who can help.
CAPE TOWN - A R100,000 reward for information which could assist investigators probing arson attacks on trains is still on offer.
On Friday, there were separate arson attacks at three stations.
The department’s Ewald Botha said: “The SAPS in the province continue to investigate these incidents, but in the last 10 years have only been able to secure two arrests. And unfortunately, no convictions relating to the arson attacks on trains in Cape Town. While police need to establish if these attacks are connected, we all have to assist in whichever way we can.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
