CT Fire & Rescue Service records spike in accidents at payday weekends
Between Friday and Sunday, officials were called out to 34 informal settlement fires in which two people died.
CAPE TOWN - Officials at the City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service had their hands full over the past weekend responding to a series of devastating fires and a spike in car accidents.
Between Friday and Sunday, officials were called out to 34 informal settlement fires in which two people died.
Eighteen fires at formal dwellings were reported. Authorities received reports of 68 car accidents and 40 pedestrians who had been run over.
The city's Jean-Pierre Smith said: “It is no accident that these increasing incidents come at the end of the month. Unfortunately, payday weekends tend to see an increase in accidents which are possibly substance-abuse related. We also had another incident in Khayelitsha, where firefighters were forced to withdraw from the area because of an unruly crowd.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
#DrosRape suspect remanded in custody, case postponed to 1 November
-
Lawyer tells court Dros rape suspect was assaulted by police
-
Snow warning: Extreme weather conditions expected from Wednesday
-
Snow Warning: Extreme weather conditions expected from Wednesday
-
ANC to talk to Mbeki & Zuma about their remarks on land reform, state capture
-
Manhunt launched after cash heist at CT mall
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.