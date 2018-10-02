CT Fire & Rescue Service records spike in accidents at payday weekends

Between Friday and Sunday, officials were called out to 34 informal settlement fires in which two people died.

CAPE TOWN - Officials at the City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service had their hands full over the past weekend responding to a series of devastating fires and a spike in car accidents.

Eighteen fires at formal dwellings were reported. Authorities received reports of 68 car accidents and 40 pedestrians who had been run over.

The city's Jean-Pierre Smith said: “It is no accident that these increasing incidents come at the end of the month. Unfortunately, payday weekends tend to see an increase in accidents which are possibly substance-abuse related. We also had another incident in Khayelitsha, where firefighters were forced to withdraw from the area because of an unruly crowd.”

