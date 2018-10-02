Cold front expected to affect Gauteng, KZN & EC

The SA Weather Service says snowfall is also expected in some southern and northern parts of the Drakensberg.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service has issued a warning for a cold front which is expected to affect Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

The service says snowfall is also expected in some southern and northern parts of the Drakensberg.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 3.10.2018 pic.twitter.com/vs49OCC4qS — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 2, 2018

Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 3.10.2018 pic.twitter.com/93sSP8oMx8 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 2, 2018

Heavy rainfall and flash floods have been predicted for KwaZulu-Natal over the next two days, with temperatures expected to drop in Gauteng over the next two days.

The Weather Service’s Bransby Bulo says that extreme cold temperatures may kick in on a hot day.

Eastern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 3.10.2018 pic.twitter.com/zONbcqD2qi — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 2, 2018

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)