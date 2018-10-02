City of Ekurhuleni condemns attack on firefighters

It is understood that a firefighter was injured when the fire engine he was travelling in was pelted with stones, allegedly by an angry group of residents.

JOHANNESBURG - Ekurhuleni’s Community Safety Department has condemned an attack on firefighters in Etwatwa.

The city says the attack happened after two firefighters were dispatched from the Etwatwa Fire Station to a burning house in the area and on arrival were prevented from accessing the scene.

Spokesperson Themba Gadebe says this continues to be an ongoing problem.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)