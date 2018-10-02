City of Ekurhuleni condemns attack on firefighters
It is understood that a firefighter was injured when the fire engine he was travelling in was pelted with stones, allegedly by an angry group of residents.
JOHANNESBURG - Ekurhuleni’s Community Safety Department has condemned an attack on firefighters in Etwatwa.
It is understood that a firefighter was injured when the fire engine he was travelling in was pelted with stones, allegedly by an angry group of residents.
The city says the attack happened after two firefighters were dispatched from the Etwatwa Fire Station to a burning house in the area and on arrival were prevented from accessing the scene.
Spokesperson Themba Gadebe says this continues to be an ongoing problem.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
#DrosRape suspect remanded in custody, case postponed to 1 November
-
Snow warning: Extreme weather conditions expected from Wednesday
-
ANC to talk to Mbeki & Zuma about their remarks on land reform, state capture
-
Manhunt launched after cash heist at CT mall
-
Snow Warning: Extreme weather conditions expected from Wednesday
-
Man accused of raping girl (7) at Dros restaurant to appear in court
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.