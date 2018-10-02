Cele: Specialised crime unit to be deployed to Westbury
Police Minister Bheki Cele has visited Westbury following overnight protests in which a Rea Vaya bus station was destroyed.
JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele has told Westbury residents that a specialised unit will be deployed to the area to fight crime.
Cele has visited Westbury following overnight protests in which a Rea Vaya bus station was destroyed.
Protests started on Friday after a woman was shot dead and her niece wounded in an apparent gang shooting.
The community has continued its call for the restructuring of the Sophiatown police station, accusing officers of colluding with criminals.
Community members have called on police to introduce stricter laws in Westbury to ensure drug-related crimes are stamped out.
They say police corruption allows drug dealers to work freely in the area, meaning children often end up addicted to narcotics.
#Westbury An emotional young woman pleads with Bheki Cele to implement new laws to ensure crime is reduced in the area. She kneels to the Minister begging for change. AK pic.twitter.com/AzOEsDmibA— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 2, 2018
Cele said: “We’ve requested police to send a special unit to be part of the community so that they can begin to push back the gangs. The unit will be here as from today."
He’s also told residents he’ll be back next week with feedback.
Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
