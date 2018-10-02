Cele: Dept to investigate allegations of corruption in Westbury police force
Police Minister Bheki Cele says he’s been made aware that some police officers are allegedly in cohorts with gangs in the area.
JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele says his department will be investigating allegations of corruption in the police force in Westbury.
Speaking to a large crowd, the police minister says he’s been made aware that some police officers are allegedly in cohorts with gangs in the area.
Cele says an investigation will be launched.
#Westbury Police Minister Bheki Cele says his department will send a special team to the community, starting today, to patrol the streets in the community. AK. pic.twitter.com/OcZBtY60V9— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 2, 2018
Residents clashed with police on Monday during another day of protests against gangsterism and other crime.
Cele says community members are encouraged to help in the investigations.
“The police will investigate suspected corrupt officers. We’d like to work with the community members, urging those with information to come forward so that we immediately act on that.”
#Westbury Min of Police Bheki Cele arrives at Sophiatown Saps escorted by Presidential Protection Service. Meanwhile the crowd continues to protest outside the gate, met by JMPD, Saps POP and Flying Squad. TH pic.twitter.com/bJr2uz79ex— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 2, 2018
WATCH: Westbury: Drugs, gangs and 'corrupt police'
Meanwhile, five people have been arrested for public violence in the area.
Community members have accused police of shooting at protesters who were marching peacefully.
A resident said they were protesting peacefully until police officers started spraying pepper spray at them and allegedly attacking a community member.
Protests started on Friday after a woman was shot dead and her niece wounded in an apparent gang shooting.
GALLERY: Westbury tense ahead of Bheki Cele visit
Additional reporting by Ahmed Kajee.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
#DrosRape suspect remanded in custody, case postponed to 1 November
-
Lawyer tells court Dros rape suspect was assaulted by police
-
Snow warning: Extreme weather conditions expected from Wednesday
-
Snow Warning: Extreme weather conditions expected from Wednesday
-
ANC to talk to Mbeki & Zuma about their remarks on land reform, state capture
-
Manhunt launched after cash heist at CT mall
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.