Cele: Dept to investigate allegations of corruption in Westbury police force

Police Minister Bheki Cele says he’s been made aware that some police officers are allegedly in cohorts with gangs in the area.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele says his department will be investigating allegations of corruption in the police force in Westbury.



Speaking to a large crowd, the police minister says he’s been made aware that some police officers are allegedly in cohorts with gangs in the area.

Cele says an investigation will be launched.

#Westbury Police Minister Bheki Cele says his department will send a special team to the community, starting today, to patrol the streets in the community. AK. pic.twitter.com/OcZBtY60V9 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 2, 2018

Residents clashed with police on Monday during another day of protests against gangsterism and other crime.

Cele says community members are encouraged to help in the investigations.

“The police will investigate suspected corrupt officers. We’d like to work with the community members, urging those with information to come forward so that we immediately act on that.”

#Westbury Min of Police Bheki Cele arrives at Sophiatown Saps escorted by Presidential Protection Service. Meanwhile the crowd continues to protest outside the gate, met by JMPD, Saps POP and Flying Squad. TH pic.twitter.com/bJr2uz79ex — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 2, 2018

WATCH: Westbury: Drugs, gangs and 'corrupt police'

Meanwhile, five people have been arrested for public violence in the area.

Community members have accused police of shooting at protesters who were marching peacefully.

A resident said they were protesting peacefully until police officers started spraying pepper spray at them and allegedly attacking a community member.

Protests started on Friday after a woman was shot dead and her niece wounded in an apparent gang shooting.

GALLERY: Westbury tense ahead of Bheki Cele visit

Additional reporting by Ahmed Kajee.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)