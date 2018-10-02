Cape woman handed 15 years for attacking the elderly
Anne Demas preyed on elderly homeowners by gaining their trust before attacking and robbing them over several months in 2016.
CAPE TOWN - A Manenberg woman will spend the next 15 years behind bars.
Anne Demas preyed on elderly homeowners by gaining their trust before attacking and robbing them over several months in 2016.
Demas was sentenced in the Wynberg Regional Court on Monday.
Manenberg police's Ian Bennet said: “This comes on the back of an investigation by Detective-Sergeant Daryl van Noi who combined cases, where the modus operandi was the hiring of a domestic worker. The domestic worker would bring in males to beat up elderly people.”
He added cases against her alleged accomplices were ongoing.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Lawyer tells court Dros rape suspect was assaulted by police
-
#DrosRape suspect remanded in custody, case postponed to 1 November
-
Snow warning: Extreme weather conditions expected from Wednesday
-
Calls for attempted murder charge against Dros rape accused Nicholas Ninow
-
EFF accuses Nene of being captured by Guptas, demands he steps down
-
Snow Warning: Extreme weather conditions expected from Wednesday
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.