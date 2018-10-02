Cape woman handed 15 years for attacking the elderly

Anne Demas preyed on elderly homeowners by gaining their trust before attacking and robbing them over several months in 2016.

CAPE TOWN - A Manenberg woman will spend the next 15 years behind bars.

Anne Demas preyed on elderly homeowners by gaining their trust before attacking and robbing them over several months in 2016.

Demas was sentenced in the Wynberg Regional Court on Monday.

Manenberg police's Ian Bennet said: “This comes on the back of an investigation by Detective-Sergeant Daryl van Noi who combined cases, where the modus operandi was the hiring of a domestic worker. The domestic worker would bring in males to beat up elderly people.”

He added cases against her alleged accomplices were ongoing.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)