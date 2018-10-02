Cape Town's dam levels rebounding, water consumption increases
Cape Town’s dams are collectively nearly 76% full but consumption is up from 511 million litres per day to 520 million litres.
Water restrictions have been relaxed and tariffs will come down.
The provincial Local Government Department's James-Brent Styan says most of the Cape's dams have rebounded.
"When we are just having a look at the City of Cape, the average level looks even better. At the moment, that level is sitting at 75% with most of the big dams feeding the City of Cape Town nearing 100% full. The only one which is the outlier, which is the Theewaterskloof Dam, the biggest dam in the province."
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
