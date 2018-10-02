Popular Topics
Calls for attempted murder charge against Dros rape accused Nicholas Ninow

Nicholas Ninow appeared in the Pretoria Magistrates Court in connection with the rape of a seven-year-old girl at a Dros restaurant in Silverton.

Nicholas Ninow, who is accused of raping a seven-year-old girl in a Dros restaurant, appears in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on 2 October 2018. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
Nicholas Ninow, who is accused of raping a seven-year-old girl in a Dros restaurant, appears in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on 2 October 2018. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
58 minutes ago

PRETORIA - Civil rights groups and political parties are calling for the Dros rape suspect to face the harsher charge of attempted murder.

Nicholas Ninow appeared in the Pretoria Magistrates Court earlier on Tuesday in connection with the rape of a seven-year-old girl at a Dros restaurant in Silverton, Pretoria, in September.

He is facing four charges including rape and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and civil rights group Not in My Name argue that the charge of rape is not harsh enough given that the victim of this crime was a young girl.

“We’re here to make sure that an attempted murder charge is added because it’s a child. It’s not rape, it’s murder,” Gauteng EFF chairperson, Mandisa Mashego said.

ANC Women’s League secretary general Meokgo Matuba says the legislation around dealing with rape needs to be changed.

“We’re calling for justice for this young girl and we’re calling for chemical castration,” Matuba said.

Ninow will remain in custody until his next court appearance on 1 November.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA