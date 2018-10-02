Calls for attempted murder charge against Dros rape accused Nicholas Ninow
Nicholas Ninow appeared in the Pretoria Magistrates Court in connection with the rape of a seven-year-old girl at a Dros restaurant in Silverton.
PRETORIA - Civil rights groups and political parties are calling for the Dros rape suspect to face the harsher charge of attempted murder.
Nicholas Ninow appeared in the Pretoria Magistrates Court earlier on Tuesday in connection with the rape of a seven-year-old girl at a Dros restaurant in Silverton, Pretoria, in September.
He is facing four charges including rape and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and civil rights group Not in My Name argue that the charge of rape is not harsh enough given that the victim of this crime was a young girl.
“We’re here to make sure that an attempted murder charge is added because it’s a child. It’s not rape, it’s murder,” Gauteng EFF chairperson, Mandisa Mashego said.
ANC Women’s League secretary general Meokgo Matuba says the legislation around dealing with rape needs to be changed.
“We’re calling for justice for this young girl and we’re calling for chemical castration,” Matuba said.
Ninow will remain in custody until his next court appearance on 1 November.
#DrosRape Various political parties and organizations have gathered outside court. CE pic.twitter.com/H21oFpE1Vi— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 2, 2018
#DrosRape Members of the EFF outside court. CE pic.twitter.com/EMR7HxVmzC— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 2, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
