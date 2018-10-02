Body found inside plane days after it ditched into Pacific lagoon
The Air Niugini Boeing 737-800 was attempting to land at Weno airport in Micronesia on Friday morning but fell short of the runway and splashed down in Chuuk lagoon.
WENO – A male passenger's body has been found inside an airliner that ditched and sank in a lagoon last week after missing the runway on a remote Pacific island, officials said.
The Air Niugini Boeing 737-800 was attempting to land at Weno airport in Micronesia on Friday morning but fell short of the runway and splashed down in Chuuk lagoon.
The airline initially said all 35 passengers and 12 crew aboard evacuated safely.
But divers examining the submerged wreck had made a grim discovery.
"It is with great sadness I confirm that the body of a male passenger was discovered by divers today as they conducted a further search of P2-PXE and the surrounding area in Chuuk lagoon," Air Niugini chief executive Tahawar Durrani said in a statement late Monday.
The Micronesian government said US Navy divers recovered the body from the aircraft. Further details about the deceased were not available.
The government said nine people were injured in the crash, four of them critically.
It said an investigation team from the Federated States of Micronesia was working with officials from Papua New Guinea and the United States to determine the cause of the crash.
"Plans are underway to recover the black box from the submerged airplane," it said in a statement.
Air Niugini said Friday it had been informed that "the weather was very poor with heavy rain and reduced visibility at the time of the incident".
Popular in World
-
America's image worsens under Trump
-
May's Brexit is 'wilful economic vandalism' – Sturgeon
-
FBI digs into US Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh's past
-
Indonesian rescuers hold hope for survivors as scale of disaster emerges
-
The 10 most-visited cities in 2017
-
Chile's Catholic Church criticised over guidelines regarding sexual abuse
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.