Bob Hewitt applied for correctional supervision, not parole - Dept clarifies
The former tennis champion was found guilty in 2015 of rape and sexual assault after three women testified that he abused them while he was their tennis coach in the 1980s.
JOHANNESBURG - The Correctional Services Department says convicted rapist Bob Hewitt has not applied for parole but rather to have his sentence converted to correctional supervision.
The lawyer representing Hewitt’s victims says they received notice of his intention to apply for parole after having served just a third of his six-year jail sentence.
The former tennis champion was found guilty in 2015 of rape and sexual assault after three women testified that he abused them while he was their tennis coach in the 1980s.
However, the department says an offender can only be considered for parole after serving half of their sentence.
The department's Singabakho Nxumalo says in this case, Hewitt will only be considered eligible next year.
“All that is before us is that he applied to the court for the conversion of his sentence to correctional supervision, meaning that he’s applying that he must serve the remainder of his sentence in society under the supervision of a parole officer.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Lawyer tells court Dros rape suspect was assaulted by police
-
#DrosRape suspect remanded in custody, case postponed to 1 November
-
Snow warning: Extreme weather conditions expected from Wednesday
-
Calls for attempted murder charge against Dros rape accused Nicholas Ninow
-
EFF accuses Nene of being captured by Guptas, demands he steps down
-
Snow Warning: Extreme weather conditions expected from Wednesday
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.