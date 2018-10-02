Bob Hewitt applied for correctional supervision, not parole - Dept clarifies

The former tennis champion was found guilty in 2015 of rape and sexual assault after three women testified that he abused them while he was their tennis coach in the 1980s.

JOHANNESBURG - The Correctional Services Department says convicted rapist Bob Hewitt has not applied for parole but rather to have his sentence converted to correctional supervision.

The lawyer representing Hewitt’s victims says they received notice of his intention to apply for parole after having served just a third of his six-year jail sentence.

However, the department says an offender can only be considered for parole after serving half of their sentence.

The department's Singabakho Nxumalo says in this case, Hewitt will only be considered eligible next year.

“All that is before us is that he applied to the court for the conversion of his sentence to correctional supervision, meaning that he’s applying that he must serve the remainder of his sentence in society under the supervision of a parole officer.”

