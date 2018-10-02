Bailey to lead Australia PM's XI against South Africa
The 36-year-old said he was excited to be handed the captaincy after playing in the PM's XI on several occasions.
SYDNEY - Australian cricket veteran George Bailey will captain the Prime Minister's XI in their one-day match against South Africa in Canberra at the end of the month.
The 36-year-old, who has previously led Australia in both ODI and T20 matches, said he was excited to be handed the captaincy after playing in the PM's XI on several occasions.
"Over the years, the match has provided an opportunity for some of Australia’s best-emerging players to test their skills against a quality international side, and I'm sure this year will be no different," he said.
The PM's XI clash at Manuka Oval on 31 October will be South Africa's first match in Australia since this year's infamous ball-tampering scandal in Cape Town that sent shock waves through Australian cricket.
Australian captain Steve Smith and his deputy David Warner received one-year suspensions for their role in the incident, when sandpaper was used to alter the condition of the ball.
South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis was also found guilty of ball-tampering during the Test tour of Australia in 2016.
