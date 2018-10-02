Popular Topics
ANCWL calls for chemical castration of men found guilty of rape

ANC Women’s League secretary general Meokgo Matuba says the law is not an adequate deterrent for rapists.

Nicholas Ninow, who is accused of raping a seven-year-old girl, is led away after making an appearance at the Pretoria Magistrates Court on 2 October 2018. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
Nicholas Ninow, who is accused of raping a seven-year-old girl, is led away after making an appearance at the Pretoria Magistrates Court on 2 October 2018. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) is calling on lawmakers to consider harsher penalties for rapists in this country.

The league was among the organisations present at Tuesday’s court appearance of Dros rape suspect Nicholas Ninow (20).

The man is accused of raping a seven-year-old girl at a Dros restaurant in Pretoria in September.

His case was postponed to 1 November, and he’ll remain in custody until then.

Civil rights groups and political parties filled the road leading to the High Court on Tuesday, making demands one of which is that Ninow be charged with attempted murder.

ANC Women’s League secretary general Meokgo Matuba says the law is not an adequate deterrent for rapists.

“We mean business, we’re serious. We’re going to mobilise all women across the country, and including in the continent, to work with us on this matter to make sure that our voices are heard.”

She says the ANCWL is calling for chemical castration of men found guilty of rape.

Matuba says the Women’s League would like to see more men active in the fight against sexual abuse.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

