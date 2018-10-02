ANC confirms Supra Mahumapelo declines to be part of NW task team
After Mahumapelo was forced out as North West Premier, he was fired as ANC chair in the province together with the entire leadership.
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) has confirmed that former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo has declined to be part of the task team to replace the disbanded provincial leadership he led.
The party has also announced that the MKMVA will be disbanded and fresh elections held next year.
After Mahumapelo was forced out as North West premier, he was fired as ANC chair in the province, together with the entire leadership.
And then when the ANC formed a task team to take over from the disbanded leadership, it included him.
But as Ace Magashule explains, Mahumapelo says thanks but no thanks.
“He has actually, as a member of the ANC, declined to be part of the PTT.”
Magashule also explained that the MKMVA as we know it will be no more, as a task team will be formed to prepare for the structure’s elective conference.
He says they want a military veterans association which will be united and inclusive of both the MKMVA and is rival, the MK council members.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
