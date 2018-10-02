Absa Champagne Festival to celebrate Mandela 100

Guests at the festival will be served champagne, paired with fine cuisine, while appreciating an exhibition of some of the African continent’s best artwork.

CAPE TOWN – The Absa Champagne Festival is back and promises to delight while raising funds for the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

Taking place at the at the Inanda Club from 31 October to 2 November, the festival will celebrate the centenary of former president Nelson Mandela.

The selection of wall hangings and sculptures, commissioned from both established and up and coming artists will go under the hammer as a new attraction in the form of a silent auction, with proceeds raised being donated to the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

Winston Monale, managing executive for Absa wealth and investment management, in a statement said: “We are proud to use this established client appreciation platform as a fund-raising activity for the Nelson Mandela Foundation in the year which marks 100 years since the birth of our great statesman.

“We aim to create a memorable occasion and an opportunity for our invited clients and members of the public to reflect on his life and times.”

Bubbly lovers will be treated to close to 40 champagne houses - including Drappier, Billecart-Salmon, Laurent Perrier, GH Mumm, Taittinger, Piper Heidsieck, Bollinger, Lanson and Louis Roederer.

Organisers say the exclusive event promises to once again be a sold-out affair.