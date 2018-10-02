2 Hawks officers accused of extortion to be suspended
The pair, along with a former police officer, are accused of posing as private investigators and taking over R200,000 from a businessman.
JOHANNESBURG - Two Hawks members and a former police officer have been released on R5,000 bail each after they appeared in court on charges of extortion.
The trio is accused of posing as private investigators and taking over R200,000 from a businessman.
Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi says that suspension letters are being prepared for their two members.
“Critical to us is the two members of the Hawks where the national head has already made a call that the two must be suspended as soon as possible. As we speak, the process is underway [and] they are expected in court again on 5 November this year.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
