2 CT govt hospitals under investigation after deaths of 2 people
Staff at Retreat Day Hospital are also accused of recently refusing to help a homeless man.
CAPE TOWN - Two state hospitals are under investigation after two people died because they were allegedly refused access.
It's claimed a sick elderly woman was ignored at Helderberg Hospital in Somerset West last week.
The Western Cape Health Department's Marika Champion disputes claims that Mario Fernando was refused help at Retreat Day because there were not enough beds. He died last week.
Champion says Fernando had received treatment at the facility.
“He was definitely not shown away. It was clear from a clinical note that there was a pathway of care that was established. It seemed from the last note the clinicians had made that the very next day he would have been admitted to hospital.”
Meanwhile, the provincial Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo is investigating claims that a sick elderly woman died after being refused help at the Helderberg Hospital last week.
More complaints about bad service at the same facility have since surfaced on Facebook.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
