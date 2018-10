13 killed when military truck flipped over in Sierra Leone

The open-air truck was carrying more than 40 soldiers from their barracks to a funeral in Freetown when its brakes failed as it descended a steep hill.

FREETOWN - Thirteen people were killed and at least 30 more injured on Monday when a military transport truck flipped over on a major road in the Sierra Leone capital, a military spokesperson said.

The open-air truck was carrying more than 40 soldiers from their barracks to a funeral in Freetown when its brakes failed as it descended a steep hill. It toppled over and slid for more than 30 metres, Captain Yaya Brima said. Eight soldiers were among the dead.

“This is a real tragedy for us,” he said by telephone.

“We’re currently investigating what could have happened to have caused one of our own vehicles to have failed in such a catastrophic way.”