Westbury residents vow to continue protests until demands met

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 9°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 10°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
Go

Westbury residents vow to continue protests until demands met

A woman was shot dead and her niece was wounded in a shootout on Thursday allegedly between rival gang members.

Protest action in Newclare, Johannesburg on Fuel Road near the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital. Picture: Via @EWNTraffic/Twitter
Protest action in Newclare, Johannesburg on Fuel Road near the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital. Picture: Via @EWNTraffic/Twitter
32 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Westbury residents in the south of Joburg are expected to shut down the township again on Monday morning, demanding that soldiers be deployed to fight alleged gangsterism in the area.

A woman was shot dead and her niece was wounded in a shootout on Thursday, allegedly between rival gang members.

On Friday, the community vented their anger on the streets, burning tyres and blocking roads.

Two people were arrested for public violence and were later released.

Residents in Westbury say they no longer feel safe to walk the streets, fearing that they too could be killed by bullets

“Something needs to be done because now people are getting shot here and kids.”

The residents have also accused some police officers of being corrupt and receiving bribes from drug dealers and gangsters, who in turn terrorise the community.

They also claim that the police seldom help them with complaints and only come out during protests.

The community says they’ll continue with their protest until their demands are met.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA