Westbury residents vow to continue protests until demands met

JOHANNESBURG – Westbury residents in the south of Joburg are expected to shut down the township again on Monday morning, demanding that soldiers be deployed to fight alleged gangsterism in the area.

A woman was shot dead and her niece was wounded in a shootout on Thursday, allegedly between rival gang members.

On Friday, the community vented their anger on the streets, burning tyres and blocking roads.

Two people were arrested for public violence and were later released.

Residents in Westbury say they no longer feel safe to walk the streets, fearing that they too could be killed by bullets

“Something needs to be done because now people are getting shot here and kids.”

The residents have also accused some police officers of being corrupt and receiving bribes from drug dealers and gangsters, who in turn terrorise the community.

They also claim that the police seldom help them with complaints and only come out during protests.

The community says they’ll continue with their protest until their demands are met.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)