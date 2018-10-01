Westbury residents protest, demand army deals with gang violence
Earlier, police used rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.
JOHANNESBURG - A group of Westbury residents are again out in the streets on Monday morning demanding that soldiers be deployed to the suburb in the south of Joburg where gangsterism has left many living in fear.
Earlier, police used rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.
Protests in the area reached boiling point after a woman was shot dead and her niece was wounded in a shootout on Thursday allegedly between rival gang members.
Two people were arrested and later released.
The police's Lungelo Dlamini says the situation is now under control.
“There were sporadic incidents this morning where the residents tried to block the roads, but the SAPS and metro police were there. We deployed members as early as 4am, they’re there to make sure that there are no incidents of violence and the roads are open.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Political analysts question reason for Gigaba’s Twitter Q&A on Guptas
-
Lackay confirms Moyane, Sars have withdrawn R12m lawsuit against him
-
Biker dies after being shot on N1 near Century City
-
Law firm threatens court action over hijab complaint at top Joburg school
-
Experts weigh in on Gigaba-Tlhabi twar
-
Gauteng govt can't hold former officials personally liable for Esidimeni tragedy
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.