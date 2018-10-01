Westbury residents protest, demand army deals with gang violence

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 9°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 10°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
Go

Westbury residents protest, demand army deals with gang violence

Earlier, police used rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.

Protest action in Newclare, Johannesburg on Fuel Road near the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital. Picture: Via @EWNTraffic/Twitter
Protest action in Newclare, Johannesburg on Fuel Road near the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital. Picture: Via @EWNTraffic/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - A group of Westbury residents are again out in the streets on Monday morning demanding that soldiers be deployed to the suburb in the south of Joburg where gangsterism has left many living in fear.

Earlier, police used rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.

Protests in the area reached boiling point after a woman was shot dead and her niece was wounded in a shootout on Thursday allegedly between rival gang members.

Two people were arrested and later released.

The police's Lungelo Dlamini says the situation is now under control.

“There were sporadic incidents this morning where the residents tried to block the roads, but the SAPS and metro police were there. We deployed members as early as 4am, they’re there to make sure that there are no incidents of violence and the roads are open.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA