Westbury protest leaves 15 people injured, 5 arrested

Community members have accused police of shooting at protesters who were marching peacefully.

Residents of Westbury and surrounding areas march against crime. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
2 hours ago

WESTBURY - Tensions remain high in Westbury following clashes with police that have left at least 15 protests injured.

Five people have been arrested for public violence in the area as anti-crime protest continue.

Community members have accused police of shooting at protesters who were marching peacefully.

They said officers have been bought off by drug dealers in the area.

Protests started on Friday after a woman was shot dead and her niece wounded in an apparent gang shooting.

Police have again fired rubber bullets and tear gas at protesters who are accusing officers of being corrupt and racist.

Authorities have been on high alert since Monday morning when residents returned to the streets to voice their concerns over the high crime rate and what they say is an unsatisfactory response from the police.

The community has gathered peacefully where police are stationed.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

