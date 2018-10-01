WC MEC to investigate poor service at Helderberg hospital
This is in light of the Grabouw Civic Association's John Michaels who claims a sick elderly woman was refused medical assistance last week and died in front of the hospital
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Health MEC, Nomafrench Mbombo, is investigating allegations of poor service at Helderberg hospital, in Somerset West.
The Grabouw Civic Association's John Michaels claims a sick elderly woman was refused medical assistance last week.
He claimed the woman died in front of the hospital, even after he asked staff for help.
Michaels has created a Facebook group where at least a dozen people have complained about bad service at the facility.
“I cannot believe that you can treat a person like that and the whole time I tried to alert the hospital staff about this lady and all of them ignored me, and the very next day I alerted the MEC about this.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
