WC MEC to investigate poor service at Helderberg hospital

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Health MEC, Nomafrench Mbombo, is investigating allegations of poor service at Helderberg hospital, in Somerset West.

The Grabouw Civic Association's John Michaels claims a sick elderly woman was refused medical assistance last week.

He claimed the woman died in front of the hospital, even after he asked staff for help.

Michaels has created a Facebook group where at least a dozen people have complained about bad service at the facility.

“I cannot believe that you can treat a person like that and the whole time I tried to alert the hospital staff about this lady and all of them ignored me, and the very next day I alerted the MEC about this.”

