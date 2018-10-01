WC Community Safety still offering R100K reward to help find train attackers

Metrorail currently has 47 train sets on the Western Cape rail network, which needs 88 to run efficiently.

CAPE TOWN - Community Safety MEC Dan Plato says a R100,000 reward still stands for the arrest and conviction of those behind arson attacks on trains.

On Friday, six carriages were damaged in three separate fires.

Repairs are still underway while the police probe the incident.

MEC spokesperson Ewald Botha said: “There is hope that the R100,000 reward available will help encourage those who know who is responsible to come forward. Those responsible must face the full might of the law.”

Metrorail’s Zino Mihi says it has made some security adjustments in the meantime.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)