Tourist injured in Zim after trying to photograph elephants

The latest attack comes just days after a German tourist was killed by an elephant in Mana Pools National Park in the north of the country.

FILE: Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN.
FILE: Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN.
one hour ago

HARARE - A tourist in Zimbabwe’s resort town of Victoria Falls has been seriously injured while trying to photograph elephants.

The latest attack comes just days after a German tourist was killed by an elephant in Mana Pools National Park in the north of the country.

The park’s spokesman Tinashe Farawo said it is believed the unnamed German tourist tried to get close to a herd of elephants with calves to photograph them.

One of the elephants then turned on him.

The attack happened on Saturday in Victoria Falls town, which is surrounded by rich wildlife.

Farawo says the tourist was airlifted to a hospital in South Africa with serious injuries and is lucky to be alive.

Reports say a local curio seller helped to rescue the tourist by firing his catapult at the elephants, forcing them to move away.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

