Tourist injured in Zim after trying to photograph elephants
The latest attack comes just days after a German tourist was killed by an elephant in Mana Pools National Park in the north of the country.
HARARE - A tourist in Zimbabwe’s resort town of Victoria Falls has been seriously injured while trying to photograph elephants.
The latest attack comes just days after a German tourist was killed by an elephant in Mana Pools National Park in the north of the country.
The park’s spokesman Tinashe Farawo said it is believed the unnamed German tourist tried to get close to a herd of elephants with calves to photograph them.
One of the elephants then turned on him.
The attack happened on Saturday in Victoria Falls town, which is surrounded by rich wildlife.
Farawo says the tourist was airlifted to a hospital in South Africa with serious injuries and is lucky to be alive.
Reports say a local curio seller helped to rescue the tourist by firing his catapult at the elephants, forcing them to move away.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Africa
-
Namibia follows SA with land reform pledge
-
Man guilty of Britain’s ‘biggest fraud’ to be deported to Ghana
-
Ivory Coast ex-president demands freedom at ICC
-
Prince William wraps up Africa trip, Melania Trump begins continental trip
-
Mugabe & wife apparently ill
-
Tanzanian president seeks end to contraception
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.