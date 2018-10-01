SunroomSession: There's a different music genre brewing in PE

EWN Lifestyle travelled all the way to Port Elizabeth to catch songstress Mariloe Booysen at the official launch of her brainchild event called #SunroomSession and to hear all about her upcoming music moves.

PORT ELIZABETH - You may know of kwaito, soul, jazz and all the other music genres, but Port Elizabeth songstress Mariloe Booysen is on a completely different level of music with her own genre called Zazzo.

EWN Lifestyle travelled all the way to Port Elizabeth, in the Eastern Cape, over the weekend to catch her at the official launch of her brainchild event called #SunroomSession and to hear all about her upcoming music moves.

Booysen is a 26-year-old who recalls singing at church as one of the moments that awakened the singer/songwriter in her.

"My mom has this picture of me at about four or five-years-old, standing in front of a church choir. So it's small moments like that (that made me realise that I was into music) because no one in my family is really into music. But it's not just that, there's all of these points in my life that I can trace back to and say that's where I picked it up."

Once it became clear that music is what her heart and soul wanted to do, she fused her own sound, which those who've come to witness her behind the mic call Zazzo.

"If you take the first 'Z' and tilt it to the left, it is the 'N' in RnB, the 'azz' is from jazz and the 'o' is taken from soul. So, Zazzo is the one."

With that unique sound in place, Booysen has now started what PE - and hopefully the rest of the world - soon will come to know as the Sunroom Session.

#sunroomsession Port Elizabeth songstress @mariloe_sa, aka #thatflowerlady, is hosting an intimate affair to showcase some of her old, new and never-to-be-heard again music tonight. @Lady_winnieT is here for a magical night. pic.twitter.com/AJ7G8xtNPJ — EWN Lifestyle (@EWN_Lifestyle) September 29, 2018

Due to take place once a month around PE, the sessions are not only about her sharing new and old music, but also about creating a platform for other artists to showcase their work.

"When I started to play my music a little bit more and experiment with the piano, the sunlight coming our house window would always make the moment so real and beautiful for me. And I would have friends come over which made me think how cool it would be to just invite people over and make it a real thing."

She says the aim of sharing the stage with other artists is to send a message that all of us should use what we have, where we are and those who are willing to help to follow our dreams.

The sessions are also a build up to the bigger event which she helped bring to life for the first time last year.

"We had Paradise Bay last year in December which had a long line-up of local musicians. This year, we start at 9 am, right up until midnight on 1 December at Kings Bay Beach. Nelson Mandela Bay has so much talent and we want people to relax at the beach and have a great time."

While the dates for the next Sunroom Session are yet to be announced and tickets for Paradise Bay concert are yet to go on sale, PE residents can still catch Booysen with her guitar in one hand and her five-month-old daughter, Luka, in the other at the beach performing randomly and handing out flowers.

Since she started giving flowers to locals every time she performs, she has come to be known and loved as #ThatFlowerLady.

"I feel like if I can just give another person a flower and say you are growing as an individual and take care of this flower as you take care of yourself, I would've passed on something bigger. The message in that is even if it dies, you can always revive it like you do with yourself."

With all that she does for other artists and trying to put smiles on people's faces locally, she is headed to Hollywood for a week this year to learn more about music and how to better her craft.

She is no stranger to the international music scene as she released her first single with producer Trey Andre in the US in 2012, and has performed in several venues across that country.

"I'm going to a music convention for a week to meet with talent managers and scouts to learn from them. There'll be workshops and performances and all types of lessons which I'm really looking forward to."

So if you're ever in PE, you just might catch her at the beach, the next Sunroom Session or Paradise Bay and score yourself a soothing music session and a flower.