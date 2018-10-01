Schooling back to normal in Zwelihle after violent protests
The Western Cape Education Department says schooling in Zwelihle is back on track, after learners missed nearly two weeks of work amid the unrest in July.
CAPE TOWN - All seems calm in Zwelihle in Hermanus where schooling has returned to normal following violent protests two months ago.
Demonstrations saw thousands of residents stay out of work, while protesters demanded the release of a community leader from custody and the fast-tracking of housing projects by the Overstrand municipality.
Various government officials stepped in to quell tensions, including Police Minister Bheki Cele and Western Cape Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela.
Zwelihle Stakeholders’ Forum chair Masizole Mnqasela says the area is a lot more stable now than it was a few months ago.
“There’ve been a number of pragmatic interventions in the community and engagement with stakeholders, but also to ensure that councillors are able to find their way back to the community.”
But it's not all rosy.
The group behind the protests, Zwelihle Renewal Group, refused to participate in the Zwelihle housing task team meeting last month.
