SABC denies claims of freezing salary increases
The DA's Phumzile Van Damme says the claims are contained in a memo circulating between staff at the public broadcaster.
JOHANNESBURG - The SABC has denied claims by the DA that it plans to freeze salary increases and put the brakes on hiring new staff.
The DA's Phumzile Van Damme says the claims are contained in a memo circulating between staff at the public broadcaster.
The national broadcaster is in dire financial straits and it is looking at possible retrenchments in a bid to cut costs.
However, SABC spokesperson Neo Momodu has accused the DA of making false and misleading claims.
"Despite the tough economic conditions and the dire financial situation of the corporation, we successfully have negotiated salary increases which were paid to all eligible employees by the end of September 2018. So, we just want to say that the DA's statement is misleading and nowhere did we say we would freeze salary increases."
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
