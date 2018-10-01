SA’s education system under spotlight at UN

The UN's Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights is responsible for monitoring individual countries progress and to hold them accountable for the way socio-economic rights are being realised.

CAPE TOWN - The country's education rights track record will come under scrutiny from the United Nations (UN) on Monday as lobby group Equal Education challenges government's report to the world body.

The UN's committee on economic, social and cultural rights is responsible for monitoring individual countries progress and to hold them accountable for the way socio-economic rights are being realised.

Equal Education says the government is going against the Constitution by not immediately realising the right to basic education, adding it's subject to available resources.

The organisation says South African children are facing a host of obstacles to their right to education.

The poor state of school infrastructure and the lack of access to transport and sanitary products are among the factors affecting learners' safety, health and dignity.

Equal Education's Hopolang Selebalo explains the importance of the UN Covenant signed by the government in 2015.

“It’s another tool we can leverage to hold the government accountable for underperformance or not meeting the needs of the people in the country.”

The organisation says it's concerned government funding per learner has declined by 10% since 2010.

It wants a national policy on menstrual hygiene to be implemented and that each province has a clear and publicly accessible policy on scholar transport.

