SA consumers urged to tighten belts, warned of food price hikes

Economists say the only way for consumers to get some relief is if the economy was to grow at a faster pace.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
14 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Consumers have been urged to tighten their belts once again with economists warning that food prices will be going up as the cost of fuel hits record highs.

Petrol is going up between 99 cents and R1 a litre, while you'll have to fork out R1.24 more for a litre of diesel.

From Wednesday, paraffin will cost you R1.4 more, while LP gas is going up R1.79 a kilogram.

The last time motorists experienced a drop in the petrol price was back in March. Since then, it’s steadily increased each month to a cumulative R3.

The price of diesel has also spiked over the past seven months. On Wednesday it will cost motorists almost R4 more for a litre, compared to the bill back in March.

Economist Mike Schussler says the increase will also be passed on to consumers with food prices going up.

“All goods you receive in the shop are transported via the road. That will also hurt consumers.”

Economist Iraj Abedian says the entire economy is going through a tough time and consumers won't be spared.

“The working class and poor will carry the brunt of this. There isn’t really anything the government can do.”

Economists say the only way for consumers to get some relief is if the economy was to grow at a faster pace.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA