Rand retreats in early trade
The currency is expected to trade between R14.0500 and R14.3500 to the dollar on Monday, NKC African Economics wrote in a note.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand retreated early on Monday, in line with falls in local bonds and stocks, as investor appetite for riskier assets was muted.
The rand was 0.27% weaker at R14.1950 per dollar at 0702 GMT, having closed in New York at R14.1500.
The rand had been supported on Friday by upbeat trade data showing a surplus of R8.79 billion ($619 million) in August.
South Africa-focused investors were awaiting the release of the Absa/BER manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for September, as well as new vehicle sales, on Monday.
In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark government bond due in 2026 rose 2 basis points to 9.020%, reflecting weaker bond prices.
Stocks were also weaker, with the top-40 index down 0.4% in early trade.
