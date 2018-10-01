Ramaphosa: ANC now in position to accelerate economic transformation
Ramaphosa delivered the Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Legacy Lecture in Johannesburg on Sunday night.
JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa says the African National Congress (ANC) is now in a position to accelerate the transformation of the economy and society and to make faster progress in improving the lives of South African citizens.
Ramaphosa delivered the Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Legacy Lecture in Johannesburg on Sunday night.
The president says the ANC's push for transformation is driven by the late anti-apartheid icon's insistence that the interests of the poor must be put first.
Ramaphosa also touched on the national minimum wage as a means to do this.
"It is for this reason too that we will soon be implementing the national minimum wage which will improve the income of many million low paid workers, some 6.6 million low paid workers in our economy will benefit from the minimum wage."
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
Lackay confirms Moyane, Sars have withdrawn R12m lawsuit against him
-
Biker dies after being shot on N1 near Century City
-
Experts weigh in on Gigaba-Tlhabi twar
-
Gauteng govt can't hold former officials personally liable for Esidimeni tragedy
-
Law firm threatens court action over hijab complaint at top Joburg school
-
CT man to appear in court following murder of motorcyclist
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.