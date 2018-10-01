Ramaphosa: ANC now in position to accelerate economic transformation

Ramaphosa delivered the Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Legacy Lecture in Johannesburg on Sunday night.

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa says the African National Congress (ANC) is now in a position to accelerate the transformation of the economy and society and to make faster progress in improving the lives of South African citizens.

The president says the ANC's push for transformation is driven by the late anti-apartheid icon's insistence that the interests of the poor must be put first.

Ramaphosa also touched on the national minimum wage as a means to do this.

"It is for this reason too that we will soon be implementing the national minimum wage which will improve the income of many million low paid workers, some 6.6 million low paid workers in our economy will benefit from the minimum wage."

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)