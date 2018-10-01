Radebe won't release names of new IPP owners

Energy Minister Jeff Radebe says the department had a confidentiality undertaking where divulging specific information requires the consent of the companies.

PARLIAMENT - Energy Minister Jeff Radebe has refused to release the names of the owners of 27 Independent Power Producers (IPPs) who have entered into multi-billion-rand agreements with government.

Radebe's refusal is contained in a written parliamentary reply to a question from the EFF, which asked for names of each subcontractor as well as directors at the companies.

The IPPs are expected to add 2,300 megawatts of electricity to the national grid over the next five years.

When he announced the signing of the IPP agreements, Jeff Radebe said South Africans will hold a majority 57.8% share in the companies.

The Northern Cape will receive the largest share of the investments, with 15 new wind and solar projects.

When asked for details on shareholding and directorships of the companies, Radebe said information relating to the directors of each producer is confidential.

Radebe added that the department had a confidentiality undertaking where divulging specific information requires the consent of the companies.

