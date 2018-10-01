Protesting Westbury residents demand army deals with gang violence

Earlier, police used rubber bullets to disperse the crowd. The police's Lungelo Dlamini says the situation is now under control.

JOHANNESBURG - A group of Westbury residents are again out in the streets on Monday morning demanding that soldiers be deployed to the suburb in the south of Joburg where gangsterism has left many living in fear.

Earlier, police used rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.

Protests in the area reached boiling point after a woman was shot dead and her niece was wounded in a shootout on Thursday allegedly between rival gang members.

Two people were arrested and later released.

The police's Lungelo Dlamini says the situation is now under control.

“There were sporadic incidents this morning where the residents tried to block the roads, but the SAPS and metro police were there. We deployed members as early as 4am, they’re there to make sure that there are no incidents of violence and the roads are open.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)