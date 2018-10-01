Popular Topics
Prince William wraps up Africa trip, Melania Trump begins continental trip

Both have been in Africa in pursuit of causes closest to their hearts.

Prince William visited British troops in Kenya in combat fatigues in his role as Colonel General of the Irish Guards, a British Army infantry unit. Picture: @KensingtonRoyal/Twitter
Prince William visited British troops in Kenya in combat fatigues in his role as Colonel General of the Irish Guards, a British Army infantry unit. Picture: @KensingtonRoyal/Twitter
one hour ago

PRETORIA – Britain’s Prince William has wrapped up his trip to Africa as US first lady Melania Trump begins her first solo safari.

Both have been in Africa in pursuit of causes closest to their hearts.

William donned his army uniform on the final day of his Africa tour to engage with the Irish guards training in Kenya.

He was on the continent working for organisations Tusk and United For Wildlife of which he is a patron.

Meanwhile, Trump will visit Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Egypt.

Her visit will concentrate on issues confronting families and children.

She’s following in the footsteps of recent US first ladies these past four decades - her husband’s scatological dismissal of African countries notwithstanding.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

