Prince William wraps up Africa trip, Melania Trump begins continental trip
Both have been in Africa in pursuit of causes closest to their hearts.
PRETORIA – Britain’s Prince William has wrapped up his trip to Africa as US first lady Melania Trump begins her first solo safari.
William donned his army uniform on the final day of his Africa tour to engage with the Irish guards training in Kenya.
Thank you to the people of Kinamba for the fantastic welcome for The Duke of Cambridge at @BATUKOfficial’s Community project in Kenya 🇰🇪 pic.twitter.com/XrABdVLccN— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 30, 2018
Yesterday, The Duke of Cambridge, Colonel of the @Irish_Guards, joined Number Two Company for a training session at the Laikipia Training Area in Kenya.— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 1, 2018
The Duke was watching how British and Kenyan Troops are training together. More on @KensingtonRoyal. pic.twitter.com/stExtHsxmi
He was on the continent working for organisations Tusk and United For Wildlife of which he is a patron.
Meanwhile, Trump will visit Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Egypt.
Her visit will concentrate on issues confronting families and children.
She’s following in the footsteps of recent US first ladies these past four decades - her husband’s scatological dismissal of African countries notwithstanding.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
